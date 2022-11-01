The continued spate of violence against hip-hop artists has claimed its latest victim and one of the genre’s biggest names.

Takeoff, one-third of the multi-platinum trio Migos, died early Tuesday after being shot in a Houston bowling alley.

TMZ reported that the shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. with multiple witnesses on the scene.

“We’re told Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out and that’s when someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff either in the head or near his head. He was pronounced dead on the scene,” TMZ reported.

The outlet posted footage from the scene where Quavo and others are gathered around what appears to be a profusely bleeding Quavo.

“Police tell us 2 other people were shot and were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. It’s unclear what their conditions are. Quavo was not injured,” TMZ reported further.

Just a couple of hours before the shooting, Takeoff posted a selfie from the bowling alley. Quavo had posted video earlier in the night of himself driving around Houston with Jas Prince, who was celebrating his birthday.

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was the youngest member of Migos. Quavo was his uncle, and Offset his cousin.

They came together as a group in 2008 in Georgia and became multi-platinum hitmakers, releasing “Versace,” in 2013, and “Bad and Boujee” in 2016.