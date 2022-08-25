As D.C. continues to deal with thousands of migrants bused in from Texas and Arizona, city school officials have offered to help enroll dozens of migrant children.

According to D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis Ferebee, about 40 of the migrants who have arrived so far are school-aged children.

At a news conference, Ferebee said, “We will ensure that students have access to the services needed, and if they reside in a particular area, we will ensure that they have access to their neighborhood school.” Public school districts by law are not permitted to bar students from enrolling based on their citizenship or immigration status.

Ferebee expressed his confidence that the D.C. schools have adequate Spanish-speaking teachers and staff to accommodate the new students.

Some 7,000 migrants have been bused to the city Republican governors of Texas and Arizona, to protest the Biden administration’s immigration policies.



Mayor Muriel Bowser took to social media to explain that she wants migrants to have a “humane setting” when coming through the District as they make their way to whatever is their ultimate destination.

We are going to move forward with our planning to ensure that when people are coming through DC on their way to their final destination that we have a humane setting for them. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) August 22, 2022