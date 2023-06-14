On June 7, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) announced Millard House II as the new Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO.

Officials pose at the welcoming of Millard House II as new superintendent of Prince George’s County Public Schools. (Anthony Tilghman/The Washington Informer)

House II served two years as Houston schools superintendent and has only been out of that role for six days. His tenure has been praised by both Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and teacher’s union leaders.

“Out of the superintendents I have worked with in Houston he was by far the best,” said Jackie Anderson, president of the Houston Federation of Teachers.

The State of Texas is preparing for a state takeover of the Houston school district based on issues that predated his tenure.

“For the last few months, PGCPS has been conducting a national search for the next CEO of our school system,” said Alsobrooks. “It was national in scope and included both a search firm, and a search committee.”

The search committee, selected by the governor and superintendent of Education, included Brigadier General Warner Sumpter, retired educator Aretha Bridgewater-Simms and former Hyattsville Mayor Candace Hollingsworth. Courageous, collaborative and communicative were some of the main traits sought by educators in the next CEO.

House II will be replacing Dr. Monica Goldson, a 32-year veteran of PGCPS who was first appointed to CEO in 2019.

“My parents were educators who taught for 30 plus years in Tulsa Public Schools. I’m very indebted to the support I’ve had from my family,” he said at the press conference to announce his selection. “Why Prince George’s County? It came down to a conversation with Goldson. She indicated she was leaving to retire. It was also established that I was leaving Houston, and it became crystal clear I would make an attempt at this opportunity.”

Goldson reflected on her more than three decades with PGCPS.

“My career has taken me to heights I never dreamed possible when I walked across the stage in 1986 as a Potomac High School graduate,” Goldson wrote in a January letter announcing her intention to retire. “The children of this community are among the brightest and most innovative in the country. It has been an absolute honor to lead over 131,000 students in the place I call home.”