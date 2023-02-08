Jamaica’s Ministry of Justice is aiming to expand its alternative Justice Programme offerings, with a focus on vulnerable groups. Funded by the Canadian Government, in partnership with the Justice Ministry, and implementation support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the So-JUST Project aims to enhance access to Justice services.

In an interview with Jamaica Information Service (JIS) News, Justice Minister the Hon. Delroy Chuck said not all cases have to go before the court to be addressed.

“We know that we have a fair amount of domestic abuse, and these abused persons should really be brought out of hiding, so that they can go to victim services or get legal help,” Minister Chuck said. “We feel that there are many vulnerable groups that can be assisted, and that is why we will be promoting alternative justice services.”

Minister Chuck also argued that with the implementation of the So-JUST Project, the Ministry aims to improve the accessibility and delivery of justice.

“You could go to a Restorative Justice (RJ) Centre to see an RJ facilitator, and these matters can be dealt with amicably without the expense and inconvenience of having to go to court,” he said.

The project is expected to contribute to a more rights-based and gender-sensitive justice system that achieves equitable outcomes for all Jamaicans.

This reporting was assisted through sources by the Jamaican Information Services (JIS).