The Office of Central Services in Prince George’s County hosted the Minority Construction Industry Day event at the Newton White Mansion in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Aug. 21.

The event focused on the upcoming construction projects for the county. Several notable county-based and located minority construction firms were in attendance to receive an extensive reveal of upcoming capital construction opportunities including functional information on how to participate in more than $600 million in projects.

“Our administration has continued to create opportunities for local, small, and minority-owned businesses through programs in our Office of Central Services,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. “Small and minority-owned businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and we are committed to helping these businesses continue to grow and thrive. We want to thank the Office of Central Services for all they do to support our growing and vibrant business community.”

Various agencies discussed upcoming projects with attendees.

The Office of Central Services released data that showed capital construction-related projects valued at about $255 million of which $198 million or 78% of the total value was done by county-certified small and minority businesses.