Silver Spring entrepreneur Jason Miskiri added another restaurant — The Breakfast Club — recently to his list of possessions and has plans to expand to Howard County and the District.

“I have had this concept in mind for a decade,” Miskiri, 47, said speaking of The Breakfast Club. “I wanted a classy type of place for people who like breakfast food. I have learned the DMV loves breakfast any time of day.”

Miskiri co-owns The Society Restaurant & Lounge, a casual spot that features American dishes and Caribbean cuisine in an entertaining setting and owns The Angry Jerk, a West Indies-oriented eatery in which many customers carry out their food. Both restaurants are located on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring. The Breakfast Club sits east of the two other restaurants.

The Breakfast Club features salad offerings, entrees such as Avocado Toast, the Club Omelet, Steak & Eggs, Jumbo Stack of Pancakes, Seafood Grits, the Breakfast Club Burger and the Veggie House. Sides such as chicken and impossible sausage, grits and bacon are offered to customers, also. Dessert choices include vanilla rum and bread pudding. Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages are offered along with fruit juices.

The Breakfast Club charges an 18% service fee for each check and tipping is encouraged.

Decorated with brown wood floors, the restaurant’s dining tables are white, the chairs are black with gold padding, and the napkins are black cloth. As customers dine, soft rhythm and blues music plays throughout the sound system.

The restaurant also has a bar with two flat screen televisions facing the customers.

Miskiri said he wants to open another location of The Angry Jerk in Columbia, Maryland located in Howard County. He also wants to open a gym for dedicated athletes in Burtonsville. He also has plans to open in the nation’s capital.

“I am looking to move to D.C. and expand on a few concepts,” Miskiri said. “I am looking at an east of the Anacostia River location.”

Miskiri mentioned prospective locations at the St. Elizabeths East campus close to the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Ward 8 and the Skyland Town Center in Ward 7. Miskiri said the District is receptive toward the building of new restaurants.

“My people live in D.C. and I think we can do well there,” he said.