While many people have the day off from work or school, Jan. 15 is a day on — designated for service and honoring the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 19th annual MLK DC Observance Week 2024 offers a lot of events, including faith-based programming to honor the life and legacy of King.

Learn about a few of the faith-based events below.

Friday, Jan. 12

“Where Do We Go from Here? There is Hope!”

7 p.m. | Free

THEARC, 1901 Mississippi Avenue SE, Washington, D.C.

This production, based on Dr. Martin Luther King’s final book, will be presented on stage at THEARC.

The Rev. George Gilbert, co-pastor of Holy Trinity Baptist Church, is one of the featured artists in the production.

Phil Pannell, executive director of the ACC, said: “This is a musical about the struggles of African Americans from enslavement through Black Lives Matter. The tickets are free. Please invite guests.”

The production is sponsored by the Center for Racial Equity, the Anacostia Coordinating Council, Pepco, Busboys and Poets.

Saturday, Jan. 13

MLK Prayer Breakfast

9 a.m. – Noon | $30 per person

​Matthews Memorial Baptist Church, 2616 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE, Washington, D.C.

Tickets are already sold out for the MLK Holiday DC Prayer Breakfast 2024.

The event is facilitated by the Rev. Wanda Thompson, and features guest speaker Minister Calique Barnes of Prayer and Praise Ministries in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and the dancing group DC Divas. With such a lineup, the event offers food, entertainment and inspiration.

Sunday, Jan. 14

Sunday Service at Covenant Baptist United Church of Christ

10 a.m. | Free

3845 S Capitol Street SW, Washington, D.C.

With all the programming surrounding the King holiday, the 19th annual MLK Holiday DC Observance Week 2024 committee invites people to take a moment to slow down and worship at Covenant Baptist United Church.