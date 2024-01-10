Forty-five years ago, Dr. Calvin Rolark, founder of The Washington Informer, initiated the now annual parade celebrating the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — six years before King’s birthday was designated a federal holiday. Since this pioneering event, both The Washington Informer and the nation’s capital have been at the forefront of commemorating Dr. King’s enduring legacy. This tribute extends from the naming of our streets to a diverse array of dynamic events and activities.

Below is a selection of events scheduled for the MLK Holiday Weekend. While this list is not exhaustive, it offers a glimpse into the variety of celebrations and commemorations taking place. For a comprehensive guide and to stay informed about all the festivities, be sure to check out the Washington Informer Calendar.

Friday, Jan. 12

UPO 40th Annual MLK Jr. Memorial Breakfast 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. | $150

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW Suite 268, Washington, D.C. 20004

The Annual MLK Breakfast, a fundraiser for the Joseph A. Beavers Scholarship Fund and UPO programs, aims to “Unite People with Opportunities” in their quest for economic security. This year’s keynote speaker is Dr. Russell Wigginton, president of the National Civil Rights Museum. Special remarks will be made by Eric Holder, former Attorney General and advocate for American rights. The United Planning Organization (UPO), since its inception in 1962, has been dedicated to transforming lives and guiding low-income residents of Washington, D.C. towards self-sufficiency and success.

Legacy: Civil Rights At 60

Time: Noon. – 5 p.m. | Free

DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities, 200 I (EYE) Street SE, Washington, D.C., 20001

“Legacy: Civil Rights at 60,” an art exhibit commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson. The exhibit, which opens Friday, features works by District artists, made possible through a grant from the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities. It includes paintings, photographs, sculptures, and various innovative art forms celebrating the Act.

Saturday, Jan. 13

GIVE WARMTH DC: An MLK Day of Service

Time: 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Free

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 901 G Street Northwest, Washington, D.C., 20001

Join #LoveYourTribe for a #GiveWarmth event to support our unhoused neighbors in D.C. Volunteers will distribute winter essentials and toiletries.

MLK Day of Service Itinerary:

9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.: Meet the Tribe for coffee and light refreshments to assemble #GiveWarmth bags.

10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.: Divide into small groups to distribute #GiveWarmth bags along designated routes. Some routes are accessible by car, others on foot.

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Regroup for lunch and a debriefing session.

MLK Peace, Truth & Justice Poetry Slam

Time: 7 p.m. | $5

Busboys and Poets, 2004 Martin Luther King Jr Ave SE, Washington, D.C., 20020

In alignment with the 19th Annual MLK Peace Walk and Parade, this event invites poets to compete with powerful poems centered around the themes of peace, truth, and justice. Prepare to be moved as talented wordsmiths take the stage to share their perspectives and insights on these important subjects. This poetry slam is not only a celebration of artistic expression but also a meaningful contribution to the commemoration of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness the transformative power of poetry and join us in honoring the principles of peace, truth, and justice.

Sunday, Jan. 14

MLK Sunday 2024: Honoring the Woman Behind ‘I Have a Dream’

Time: 10 a.m. – Noon | Free

COVENANT BAPTIST UCC, 3845 South Capitol Street, SW, Washington, D.C., 20032

As part of the oldest MLK observance in the country, we honor the Rev. Dr. Prathia Hall, a clergywoman ahead of her time, activist, and the inspiration behind the famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

The guest preacher is the Rev. Dr. Courtney Pace, a Scholar in Residence for Equity for Women in the Church and the author of “Freedom Faith: The Womanist Vision of Prathia Hall”.

Monday, Jan. 15

The D.C. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Peace Walk and Parade

Time: 9 a.m. | Free

Parkland, 3000 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave, Washington, DC, 20032

MLK Holiday DC Peace Walk

Time: 11 a.m. Step off; 9 a.m. Peace Rally; 9:45 a.m. Assembly at Martin Luther King Jr. + Malcolm X avenues in SE

Details: Annual event coordinated by the Coalition for Peace. Over a thousand participants join the two-mile walk along MLK Avenue in Southeast D.C.

MLK Holiday DC Parade

Time: 10 a.m. Check-in & Assembly at R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center, 2730 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20032; 11 a.m. Step off

Background: Founded in 1979, the parade honors Dr. King’s legacy, encouraging peace and nonviolence. Conceived by Dr. Calvin W. Rolark, Wilhelmina J. Rolark, Esq., and Ralph “Petey” Greene.

MLK Holiday DC Community Service Project