In remembrance of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Committee held a multi-cultural and intergenerational virtual prayer breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 15 with clergy and faith leaders. The events all centered around the committee’s theme “Change Happens with Good Hope & A Dream.”

On Sunday, Jan. 16, the Marion Barry Youth Leadership Institute presented an essay contest and hosted a virtual awards ceremony and a youth and students voting rights conversation.

The annual Peacewalk held annually on the MLK Holiday was led by Martin Luther King III, his wife Arndrea, and daughter Yolanda on Monday, Jan 17. The procession took marchers over the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge in Ward 8. A health fair hosted by the MLK HolidayDC Committee offered COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. A press conference was held at Union Station with the King family and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris along with her husband Second Spouse Doug Emhoff were at Martha’s Table serving the community.

