Join the Multicultural Media, Telecom, and Internet Council for the 2023 Former FCC Chairs’ Symposium on July 25 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Speakers include former Federal Communications Commission chairs Richard Wiley, William Kennard, Mignon Clyburn, and Ajit Pai. Former FCC Commissioners Deborah Taylor Tate and Jonathan Adelstein will moderate the discussion. Topics will include universal broadband, 6G networks, artificial intelligence, Section 230, M&A policy, and minority media and telecom ownership.

For more information, contact David Hornig, MMTC special adviser and president emeritus, dhonig@mmtconline.org or call 202-261-6543.