The D.C. Mobile Voting Coalition has recruited nearly a dozen allies as of Thursday to support Council member Brooke Pinto’s legislation to authorize mobile voting and to encourage the legislative body to hold a hearing on it.

Pinto’s bill, the Mobile Voting Options for Turnout Equity Amendment Act of 2022, will allow residents to vote using their smartphone, tablet, or personal computer. Pinto, a Ward 2 Democrat, has seven lawmakers favoring her legislation which is enough for it to pass.

However, Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), the chair of the Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety, hasn’t scheduled a hearing on the legislation.

The new supporters of Pinto’s bill are African American Ministers in Action, African American Ministers Leadership Council, African American Religious Affairs, the Rev. Wanda Thompson, the Ambassador Baptist Church’s senior pastor, Center Point Baptist Church pastor Orlando Bego, Don’t Mute DC, Micah Leadership Council, the Pennsylvania Avenue Baptist Church, People for the American Way, Stoddart Baptist Home and Vashti Women of Faith.

The new supporters join such as organizations such as the District’s branch of the NAACP, DC Justice Lab, Washington Interfaith Network, and Ward 8 Community Economic Development in encouraging the council to hold a hearing.

“The coalition is growing by the day and it shows that there is grassroots support for changing voting to eliminating outdated barriers,” said the Rev. George C. Gilbert Jr. of the Holy Trinity United Baptist Church in Northeast, a leader with the D.C. Mobile Voting Coalition. “Together, our coalition represents a significant share of District residents whose voices should not be ignored, and who should have every option available to participate in District elections.”