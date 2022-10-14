The Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation is launching a new integrated marketing campaign designed to attract new businesses and retain existing businesses in the county.

The yearlong effort will feature strategic placement across diverse channels, including national and local broadcast programming, billboards, radio, podcasts, and digital (programming, Linkedin, YouTube, Google, video ads, and trade publications).

Known as the “Be Next” campaign, it targets the small, minority-owned and women-owned business communities, and businesses in the life sciences, technology, real estate, hospitality and nonprofit industries.

The campaign will focus on markets such as the rest of Maryland, Virginia, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, New Jersey and Boston.

“We are thrilled to launch this campaign and show businesses of every industry and size that Montgomery County is where they can ‘Be Next’ and thrive,” said Bill Tompkins, MCEDC president and CEO. “We’ve developed an environment where businesses can create something remarkable and revolutionary—and this campaign is designed to highlight the thousands of innovators who have done that and more, and empower those waiting to make a mark.”

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich said his county is a good destination for businesses to locate but efforts must be made to get the word out about it.