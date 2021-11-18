CommunityCoronavirusCovid-19Editor's Pick

MoCo’s Elrich Says D.C. Jumped the Gun on Lifting Mask Mandate: ‘Premature’

WI Web StaffNovember 18, 2021
0 572 1 minute read
**FILE** Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich
**FILE** Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich

Montgomery County will reinstate its requirement for indoor face coverings Saturday amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, but neighboring D.C. will soon end its own mask mandate — and that has Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich concerned.

Elrich warned such moves could accelerate the virus’s spread with winter approaching and the vaccinations of children ages 5 to 11 still in the early stages.

“Not just the holiday, it’s getting colder so everything becomes an indoor activity,” Elrich said, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported. “I do think it is premature and I would feel a lot better about this if we had our kids vaccinated.”

The county’s first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine, totaling 39,000 doses, was split between the health department and private providers. The department has already distributed its half of the vaccines, but whether more are forthcoming this week is uncertain, WTOP reported

Montgomery County will reinstitute its indoor mask policy Saturday after posting seven consecutive days of “substantial” coronavirus transmission.

Meanwhile, the District’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted Monday, though city residents, workers and visitors are advised to keep following risk-based guidance that considers a person’s health metrics and vaccination status.

Tags
WI Web StaffNovember 18, 2021
0 572 1 minute read

WI Web Staff

Related Articles

Over 1.6M Americans May Have Permanently Lost Sense of Smell to COVID: Report

November 19, 2021
iStockPhoto/NNPA

Md. Jail Offers Inmates Financial Incentives to Get COVID Vaccination: Report

November 19, 2021

D.C. Expands Walk-Up COVID Vaccine Clinics for Kids

November 19, 2021
First lady Jill Biden visits Children's National THEARC in D.C. on Nov. 17 to encourage people to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus. (Abdullah Konte/The Washington Informer)

First Lady Jill Biden Touts COVID Vaccine for Kids During THEARC Visit

November 18, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker