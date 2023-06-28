On June 14, outgoing Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) CEO Monica Goldson was appointed to the Maryland State Board of Education (MSBE) by Gov. Wes Moore (D).

Goldson will begin serving on the Board on July 1, after she officially steps down as PGCPS CEO.

Goldson’s successor, Millard House II, was announced on June 7. She will remain for at least 90 days to help House transition to his new role in leading PGPCS, the state’s second-largest school system, with more than 131,000 students.

Goldson will replace Charles Dashiell, a retired attorney with the firm Hearne & Bailey in Salisbury. Samir Paul, who ran for Delegate in Montgomery County in the 2018 election, and Bonnie Suchman, of Suchman Law LLC, was also appointed to the MSBE. Abisola Ayoola is the newest student member of the Board.

Paul will replace Gail Bates, a former state legislator from Howard County.

The terms of the current members expire June 30. The Senate will have to vote to confirm Goldson, Paul and Ayoola during next year’s legislative session.

“The work of the Maryland State Board of Education and Maryland Public Service Commission have an enormous impact on Marylanders’ lives every day,” said Gov. Moore. “I am grateful that Dr. Goldson, Mr. Paul, Ms. Ayoola, and Ms. Suchman have answered the call to serve and am confident that their expertise and experience will serve Marylanders well.”

Under its authority, the State Board of Education sets the educational policy and standards for pre-K through high school and vocational rehabilitation services. The Board also reviews and approves three annual budgets before they are passed on to the Governor’s office, then to the General Assembly for final action. The State Board also reviews and makes decisions on controversies and disputes in each of Maryland’s 24 school systems. There are 14 total members, each of whom serves a four-year term and may be reappointed once.

