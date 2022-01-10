Montgomery County Public Schools is sticking with in-person instruction for now, saying it will switch to virtual learning only as a last resort.

In a districtwide letter Sunday, school officials apologized for any confusion regarding its policy.

“The health and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority,” MCPS wrote in the letter. “We continue to believe that in-person learning is the best way to meet the educational, social, and emotional needs of our students and will continue to prioritize keeping our school buildings open.”

Officials say they will provide KN-95 masks for students, educators and staff, as well as at-home rapid tests.

Parents are requested to assist children with the tests at home and to submit the results using the MCPS COVID-19 Reporting Form. Alternatively, parents can call their child’s school to report the results.

Parents have been asked by district officials to report test results by Friday.

Students who test positive will be mandated to isolate for 10 days from the date of the positive test or 10 days from the onset of symptoms, whichever came earlier.