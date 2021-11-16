Montgomery Co. Set to Reinstate Indoor Mask Mandate

Montgomery County is set to reinstate its indoor mask mandate this week as coronavirus cases hover above the county’s desired threshold.

The mandate automatically goes into effect once the county reaches seven straight days of substantial COVID-19 transmission, which is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as more than 50 cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.

That mark was hit Monday, according to the county’s online dashboard, but the county instead now uses the CDC dashboard, which is a day behind Montgomery’s, WTOP reported.

Subsequently, the seventh day likely won’t be reached until Tuesday, when the previous day’s data is added to the CDC dashboard, WTOP reported.

Montgomery officials said they also will provide a four-day notification period, putting the reinstated mandate off until at least Saturday, WTOP reported.

The county will permanently rescind the mask mandate when 85% of the county’s population is fully immunized. As of Saturday, a little more than 78% of county residents have received two doses of a coronavirus vaccine, according to CDC data.