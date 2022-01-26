The Montgomery County Council has voted to extend the county’s indoor mask mandate through Feb. 21.

A tweet from the council said the Board of Health — which consists of members of the council — will continue to monitor the county’s coronavirus transmission rate, WJLA-TV (Channel 7) reported.

The mandate will expire without further action, WJLA reported.

As of Wednesday, the county has recorded 155,675 coronavirus cases and 1,833 related deaths since the outset of the pandemic in early 2020, according to an online dashboard.