Officials in Montgomery County, Md., say applications for a rental assistance program won’t be accepted after 5 p.m. Friday.

The online portal for the county’s COVID Rent Relief Program, which is backed by federal funding, will stop taking submissions at the cutoff time, now that the county has used $49.7 million of the $59.5 million allotted for the program.

An additional round of rent relief funding — with an updated application process and eligibility criteria — will be announced early in the new year, the county said.

County Executive Marc Elrich stressed that emergency assistance will still be available after Dec. 31 for residents dealing with eviction, utility cutoffs and the loss of other resources, and that those in need of such help should call 311.

“As we prepare to launch the next round of assistance, we want to assure the public that we are not stopping or ending providing rental relief to our residents,” Elrich said in a statement. “In fact, Montgomery County’s [Health and Human Services] rental relief operations has been one of the most robust in the nation in terms of processing and distributing these funds.”