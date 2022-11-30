More members of the Moore/Miller transition team have been announced, giving political insiders and activists a better idea of what their administration may look like.

Maryland Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s transition team is continuing to make history with its membership. Aruna Miller, the lieutenant governor-elect, is the first Asian-American transition chair in Maryland’s history. According to the transition website, there is majority-minority representation on every committee, in line with Maryland’s status as the only state on the East Coast that is majority-minority, and each county is represented. More than half of the committees are led by women, and 236 committee members. There are over 1,350 at-large transition members currently.

The transition team includes leaders in academia, policy, housing and other areas that will help Moore’s administration get off to a running start. With supermajorities in both the House of Delegates and State Senate, it is presumed that Moore will be working collaboratively with his party.

Charlene Mickens Dukes, the first female President of Prince George’s Community College and former State Board of Education President, is serving as a Co-Chair on the Education Executive Committee along with Richard H. Warren, Jr., a Hazel Professor of Education at the University of Maryland, Eastern Shore, and 2019 Maryland State Teacher of the Year. Gustavo Torres, the Executive Director of CASA de Maryland, will serve as a Co-Chair on the Jobs and Workforce Development Executive Committee. SEIU 1199 Executive Vice President Lisa Brown will be serving on the Health Care Executive Policy Committee.

Moore has already announced that his Chief of Staff will be Fagan Harris, the CEO of Baltimore Corps who has known Moore for over a decade. Delegate Eric Luedtke, an early supporter of Moore, will be leaving his position as Majority Leader to be Moore’s Chief Legislative Director. Tisha Edwards, Moore’s campaign Chief of Staff, will be serving as Appointments Secretary, a pivotal role in ensuring adequate representation in state government. Amanda LaForge, who served as legal counsel during his campaign and worked in the Glendenning administration, will be chief counsel. Helene Grady, the treasurer for Johns Hopkins University, will serve as Budget Director.

Moore’s transition team efforts are even more important than usual, as there are currently a large number of vacancies in state government. Earlier this year, legislative analysts reported that there was the highest job vacancy rate at state agencies since 2008, the first year such data was recorded. In March, there were more than 6,000 job vacancies among state agencies and 2,200 open positions at Maryland colleges and universities.