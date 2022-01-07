**FILE** Courtesy of Montgomery County Public Schools via Twitter
More than 10,000 Montgomery County Public Schools students and staffers have tested positive for the coronavirus since Dec. 23, according to data from the school system.

MCPS went from having 11 schools flagged for a concerning amount of COVID-19 cases to 126 in just one day, though only the first 11 have converted to virtual learning as of Thursday, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported.

When assessing a vulnerable school, school and health officials consider the number of students testing positive, the number of students quarantining, coronavirus-related absences among staff and level of spread in the school and community, WRC reported.

If a school has 5% or more of its students and staffers test positive in a 14-day period, it is considered in the “red” category and both school and health officials get involved to assess whether it should switch to virtual learning.

