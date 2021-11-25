CoronavirusCovid-19Editor's PickNational

More Than 90% of Federal Workers Get a COVID Vaccination by Biden’s Deadline

WI Web StaffNovember 25, 2021
**FILE** President Joe Biden, joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, delivers remarks on the COVID-19 National Month of Action on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)
Roughly nine out of 10 federal employees have now been at least partially vaccinated against the coronavirus in the days following the Biden administration’s deadline for those workers to get the shot.

As of Tuesday, the first day after President Biden’s imposed deadline, 92% of the 3.5 million employees mandated to get vaccinated had complied, the White House said.

Overall, 96.5% of federal workers had either gotten at least one vaccine dose or applied for a medical or religious exemption since Biden’s mandate in September.

Those who haven’t done either are at risk of losing their jobs, though the administration says other avenues such as counseling for getting the shot or an exemption would be taken first.

So far, about 196 million U.S. residents, or 59% of the population, have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

