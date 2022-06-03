More than a third of Americans earning at least $250,000 a year say they still live paycheck to paycheck, according to a recent survey by LendingClub Corp. and Pymnts.com.

The survey said about 36% of households bringing in $250,000 — four times the national median salary — devoted almost all of their income to household expenses, Bloomberg reported. U.S. Census Bureau data indicates the $250,000-plus income bracket basically represents the top 5% of earners nationally.

The survey was conducted from April 6-13, based on 4,000 American consumers, Bloomberg reported.

The struggle to maintain that level of lifestyle is especially true among millennials, Americans who range from their mid-20s to early 40s. More than half of top millennial earners report having little money left at the end of the month, the survey said.

However, living paycheck to paycheck at that level doesn’t mean discomfort and LendingClub makes the contrast between those struggling to pay their bills and those who do so comfortably. Only a fraction of earners in that category — roughly one in 10 — reported issues covering all their household expenses in April, the survey said.

The LendingClub survey reported that overall, 61.3% of consumers live paycheck to paycheck in April, a 9% increase from a year earlier.