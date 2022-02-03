Roughly half of U.S. residents who are eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine booster have yet to do so, according to federal data.

About 212 million people in the U.S. — or 65% of the population — have been fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or either of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna versions, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows.

Of that group, roughly 167 million have been eligible for a vaccine booster for at least the past five months, but about 84 million, or 51%, haven’t gotten it, according to the CDC.

As the culture wars rage over coronavirus vaccines and related mandates, the U.S. continues to easily outpace the rest of the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths despite widespread vaccine access.

The U.S. has reported roughly 76 million cases and 896,000 related deaths since the outset of the pandemic in early 2020 — both global highs — according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.