Courtesy of jnj.com

Roughly half of U.S. residents who are eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine booster have yet to do so, according to federal data.

About 212 million people in the U.S. — or 65% of the population — have been fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or either of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna versions, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows.

Of that group, roughly 167 million have been eligible for a vaccine booster for at least the past five months, but about 84 million, or 51%, haven’t gotten it, according to the CDC.

As the culture wars rage over coronavirus vaccines and related mandates, the U.S. continues to easily outpace the rest of the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths despite widespread vaccine access.

The U.S. has reported roughly 76 million cases and 896,000 related deaths since the outset of the pandemic in early 2020 — both global highs — according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, https://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact