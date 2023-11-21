The Morgan Stanley Small Business Academy is an educational program that seeks to promote equity and empower diverse-owned small business leaders with the knowledge, tools, and mentorship opportunities to help them work with leading financial services firms.

The Academy focuses on helping small businesses leverage their competitive advantage, differentiate themselves in the procurement process, strengthen their business knowledge, and build their professional network.

The Academy consists of a 12-week virtual, instructor-facilitated learning experience, followed by a yearlong mentorship program.

The Academy is a partnership between the Supplier Diversity Program and the firm’s Institute for Inclusion as part of its commitment to advancing economic outcomes in underserved communities through the bank’s products, services and thought leadership.

