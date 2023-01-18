Anthony Estreet, a professor and former chair of the Master of Social Work program at Morgan State University in Baltimore and chief executive officer of a behavioral health company in that city, will be the new CEO of the National Association of Social Workers (NASW) starting Feb. 6.

The NASW, based in Northwest, serves as the professional organization of social workers in the U.S. with an estimated membership of 120,000. The organization provides guidance, research, the latest developments, advocacy and other resources for its members. Estreet succeeds former CEO Angela McClain who retired last December. NASW President Mildred Joyner said the organization looks forward to Estreet as its administrative leader.

“We are delighted to have Anthony Estreet as our next CEO at NASW after doing an extensive search,” Joyner said. “He has a wealth of experience in managing successful mental health services companies and is a respected thought leader in the social work profession. We are confident he will build on the successes of Angela McClain and lead NASW’s accomplished staff to take our association to greater heights.”

Estreet, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., holds a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Bowie State University, a Master of Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University, a doctorate in social work from Morgan State University, and an MBA at the University of Maryland, College Park. He has taught at Morgan State since 2013. Estreet founded and runs the Next Step Treatment Center in Baltimore. He served as the vice president of the NASW Board of Directors but stepped down to pursue being the CEO. He also holds a membership in the National Association of Black Social Workers. Estreet expressed satisfaction for being selected as the association’s next CEO.

“I am honored and humbled to be the next CEO of NASW,” Estreet said. “I have been a member of the organization since 2007. This organization has done phenomenal work especially in the past three years, including supporting social workers in the delivery of mental health services during the pandemic and addressing systemic racism. However, we have much more work to do, and I stand ready to work collaboratively to support our great profession.”