Smithsonian Institution officials say all but two of its museums will return to a pre-pandemic schedule by Memorial Day.

The National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall will stay closed for renovations until the fall and the Arts and Industries Building, open through July 6, will remain with its reduced schedule, WTOP reported Tuesday.

The Smithsonian Institution Building, known as the “The Castle,” the Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va., the National Zoo, and the National Museum of Natural History presently operate seven days a week.

The schedule for museums to return to seven-day operations starts on Monday for the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the National Museum of American History. On April 8, the National Postal Museum will start functioning seven days a week.

On May 30, the Anacostia Community Museum in Ward 8, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City, the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden, National Museum of African Art, National Museum of the American Indian in both the District and New York), National Museum of Asian Art, National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian American Art Museum, and the Renwick Gallery will open seven days a week.