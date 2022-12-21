“Mindcage” is a mystery thriller about a deranged artist that is also a serial killer known as the Artist. Once he finds his victims he uses their corpses to create statues that resemble archangels. He is eventually caught by authorities and sent to prison while awaiting the death sentence.

As he serves his time more similar crimes begin to happen, resulting in more victims whose bodies also are dressed as archangels. Two detectives begin to search for the killer but can only solve the case with help of the Artist. More victims are found and tensions begin to rise as the Artist’s execution day approaches and they still have not found the copycat killer. Eventually, they are met with a big surprise when they find out that the Artist is controlling more than they could even imagine after he exposes a deep secret that changes everything.

The film is directed by Mauro Borrelli, who is best known for his films “The Recall” and “The Final Recall,” both starring Wesley Snipes. Before directing films, he was a fine art painter in Italy. He learned to paint in church as a kid while painting angels. He then left and became a conceptual artist in Los Angeles and worked on films such as “Pirates of the Caribbean.” In an interview with the YouTube channel LRM Online, Borrelli states that he was influenced to make this film because he “wanted to make a detective story about a crazy artist.”

Melissa Roxburgh and Martin Lawrence play the two detectives. Lawrence played a very serious role that did not include one comedic line. He worked with an acting coach and put on weight to prepare for his role as Jake Doyle, a very depressed detective. Roxburgh played Mary Kelly, a more eager detective that did not have the same experience as her partner, causing her to end up in some unfortunate situations.

The film played on the concept of making a deal with the devil and the consequences that may come with it. It also attempts to prove that the mind is weak and corruptible. The costume design and storyline are also very creative. Even when you think you know how the plot will end there is a big “whoa” moment with a lot of shock value. Fans of Martin Lawrence will see a different side of him in this film but it could very likely be one they add to the list of films they enjoy.