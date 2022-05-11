D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that former U.S. Park Police Chief Pamela Smith has been hired as its new chief equity officer.

Smith, who recently retired as the Park Police’s first Black female chief after 23 years with the agency, will lead MPD’s efforts on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Her tasks include developing strategies and plans to ensure that such matters remain a priority for the department and providing an organizational channel for department-wide accountability.

“As a law enforcement partner of MPD for many years, I am proud to serve in this new role as MPD’s chief equity officer,” Smith said in a statement. “This role is crucial to the success of all members in our department and our efforts to continue advancing MPD as the model police agency across the world. My personal and professional goals have always been to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and in my community, and my earnest commitment is to advocate for the same here at MPD.”

MPD Chief Robert J. Contee III facilitated the creation of the new position, which he said is part of his plan to improve equity and inclusion within the department.

“My vision for the MPD is to achieve excellence in all aspects of our agency, and that includes affording our members opportunity, support and development,” Contee said. “The hiring of the new chief equity officer is a promise to our members and to our community to do just that, transfer excellence in our daily efforts.”