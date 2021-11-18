MSNBC Barred from Rittenhouse Trial After Producer Follows Jury Bus

DEVELOPING:

An MSNBC news producer allegedly ran a red light to follow a vehicle used to transport the jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sparking a tense courtroom moment Thursday.

As a result, authorities arrested the producer and Judge Bruce Schroeder banned MSNBC from the courtroom for the remainder of the trial.

The producer, James Morrison, reportedly said he was asked Wednesday by his boss to follow a bus carrying the jurors, which is illegal while deliberations are in process. Police suspected he was attempting to photograph the jurors, though he was only charged with the traffic violations.

NBC News said in a statement obtained by CNN that the employee is a freelancer who never intended to contact or photograph the jurors.

Jury deliberation moved into its third day and the alleged transgression was made public at about 12:30 EST when it appeared jurors had a question.

The judge called both sides and Rittenhouse into his chambers before emerging to announce the incident.

Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial for fatally shooting two men and wounding another during an August 2020 protest in Kenosha over the police shooting of African American man Jacob Blake.

If convicted on the first-degree intentional homicide charge, Rittenhouse faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.