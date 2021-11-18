NationalStacy M. Brown

MSNBC Barred from Rittenhouse Trial After Producer Follows Jury Bus

Photo of Stacy M. Brown Stacy M. Brown Follow on Twitter Send an email November 18, 2021
0 264 1 minute read
**FILE** MSNBC mobile billboard at Union Station in Denver is shown here. (Luis Toro via Wikimedia Commons)
**FILE** MSNBC mobile billboard at Union Station in Denver is shown here. (Luis Toro via Wikimedia Commons)

DEVELOPING:

An MSNBC news producer allegedly ran a red light to follow a vehicle used to transport the jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, sparking a tense courtroom moment Thursday.

As a result, authorities arrested the producer and Judge Bruce Schroeder banned MSNBC from the courtroom for the remainder of the trial.

The producer, James Morrison, reportedly said he was asked Wednesday by his boss to follow a bus carrying the jurors, which is illegal while deliberations are in process. Police suspected he was attempting to photograph the jurors, though he was only charged with the traffic violations.

NBC News said in a statement obtained by CNN that the employee is a freelancer who never intended to contact or photograph the jurors.

Jury deliberation moved into its third day and the alleged transgression was made public at about 12:30 EST when it appeared jurors had a question.

The judge called both sides and Rittenhouse into his chambers before emerging to announce the incident.

Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial for fatally shooting two men and wounding another during an August 2020 protest in Kenosha over the police shooting of African American man Jacob Blake.

If convicted on the first-degree intentional homicide charge, Rittenhouse faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

Tags
Photo of Stacy M. Brown Stacy M. Brown Follow on Twitter Send an email November 18, 2021
0 264 1 minute read
Photo of Stacy M. Brown

Stacy M. Brown

I’ve worked for the Daily News of Los Angeles, the L.A. Times, Gannet and the Times-Tribune and have contributed to the Pocono Record, the New York Post and the New York Times. Television news opportunities have included: NBC, MSNBC, Scarborough Country, the Abrams Report, Today, Good Morning America, NBC Nightly News, Imus in the Morning and Anderson Cooper 360. Radio programs like the Wendy Williams Experience, Tom Joyner Morning Show and the Howard Stern Show have also provided me the chance to share my views.

Related Articles

Kyle Rittenhouse (right) listens during his murder trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Nov. 15. The 18-year-old is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha in August 2020.

Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty on All Charges in Kenosha Shootings

November 19, 2021
**FILE** President Joe Biden walks past draped America flags along the Colonnade of the White House, Monday, November 15, 2021, en route to sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. (Official White House Photo by Adam Schultz)

Local Media Poised to Reap Benefits of Biden’s Build Back Better Act

November 19, 2021
**FILE** Kamala Harris (Courtesy of BlackPressUSA)

Kamala Harris Gets Presidential Power During Biden Medical Procedure; First Woman Ever to Do So

November 19, 2021
Julius Jones (Oklahoma Department of Corrections via Wikimedia Commons)

Oklahoma Governor Commutes Julius Jones’ Death Sentence

November 18, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker