There once was a time when the bad guys quaked at the knees at the dreaded thought of appearing before a congressional committee investigation. The fear was that The Truth of one’s dirty deeds would be made known, and the crooked people would get the punishment that they deserved.

The mighty could be laid low and the ne’er-do-wells would squirm in the glare of negative publicity when one of those committees got a hold of you. In those days, not even wrongdoers wanted the truth known of their despicable deeds.

But today, twice-impeached, one-term, former President Donald J. Trump has said the congressional investigation into his attempted overthrow of the constitutional government on Jan. 6, 2021, be damned!

He stands in open defiance of the committee and its subpoenas, and he has ordered his minions to do the same.

This will turn out very ugly in the end. These would-be fascists don’t care anything about preserving democracy in this country, about the 230-plus-year tradition of peaceful transfers of power from administration to administration. Forget that. Clearly the Trumpistas are more concerned with power, than they are with the integrity of the U.S. Constitutional system.

To put it simply: they want all future decisions and policies in this country to openly favor white people. Furthermore, to be certain, they want practically all white people in the positions making all future political decisions.

Clearly, this country did not learn the lessons concerning white supremacy taught by the Civil War. Then, they even labeled their quest as “The Lost Cause.” It is a pseudo-historical negationist mythology that claims the cause of the Confederate States during the American Civil War was just, heroic, and not centered on slavery. A fantasy, just like Trump’s “Big Lie” claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

These jingoes, called Christians, misread all the Scriptures they profess, because if they believed their own Bible which warns: “You reap what you sow,” they would amend their wicked behavior and try to correct the evil conduct of this country in the past.

However long it is before we see the reality of that warning manifest, America has been found guilty, I believe, in the Court of Justice, and there shall be no clemency, because instead of reforming, Repugnikkkans, their “Patriot Caucus,” “3 Percenters,” “Proud Boys,” or whatever they call themselves, are dead set on this North American territory being exclusively for the benefit and enjoyment of the white race.

Poor Democrats. Poor Congress. Those folks are left clinging to the belief that the changing demographics in this country which will render a white minority population in a couple of decades will make a difference. Trust me. These folks are rigging this system so when they get in the next time in 2024 — by hook or by crook — they will permanently change the system itself, so the white perspective will always be the American “Prime Directive.”

Forget about the future of the so-called “Constitutional democracy” in this country Congress. In the Bible (Matthew 5:13), Jesus prophesies of the “world’s most deliberative bodies:” “Ye are the salt of the earth: but if the salt have lost its savor, wherewith shall it be salted?” In other words, like tasteless salt, the Congress, even Truth itself in this country are now worthless. The only thing that matters is what white nationalist Repugnikkkans like Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn, and Donald J. Trump, say matters.

After stacking the courts with a handful of deceitful tricks and betrayals of their own pronouncements during Trump’s four years in office, and with the House and possibly even the Senate flipping in 2022 to their control, the GOP cares nothing about the truth of their claims or the popularity of the policies.

Going forward, despite what I would describe as “sane” GOP opposition from the Lincoln Project, and even from former Trump staffers, and a circular firing squad in which the Trumpistas attack other Republicans with deadly force as though they will never need their votes, they are still favored to defeat the feckless Democrats in Congress, who simply need to learn one thing: Stand up. Condemn their wicked rhetoric and behavior. Do not forgive their evil deeds — like the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

And finally: stop being “skeery.” Stop being concerned that if they do something Republicans might respond by doing something terrible, something which they’re absolutely 100 percent going to do anyway!

Prosecute the guilty to the maximum extent of the law. Show them no mercy. Or else.

You’ve been warned.