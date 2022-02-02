After cheating and stealing in every election from now until kingdom come, when American Repugnikkkans win power again, they will proceed with all deliberate speed to transform this U.S. constitutional democracy into a fascist dictatorship. Do not pass “Go,” do not collect $200. With all deliberate speed.

Twice-impeached, one-term former President Donald J. Trump has promised that if elected, he will issue pardons to the insurrectionists who tried to overturn the election outcome by storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

What that means is that The Donald is promising that a vote for him is a vote for the lawless, white supremacist outcome, regardless of any future vote count or any laws to the contrary. The disgusting part about it is that he’s not ashamed to boast of his lawless intentions, and that millions and millions of people will vote for him again, despite the stench emitted each time someone pronounces his name.

No more liberal pretense. This is it, this time for all the marbles. Republicans steal it! Game over!

Even as some folks in this country strategize about war with Russia in Eastern Europe over Ukraine and war with China over Taiwan; they are promising that a second Civil War is rapidly on its way. Here’s the proof.

The first Civil War was not “Northern aggression against the South,” but a calculated, armed attack on Ft. Sumter, S.C., a U.S. federal military outpost, with the intent to overthrowing U.S. authority over what became 11 Confederate states in order that slavery be maintained.

Confederates were upset that Abraham Lincoln, who was a friend of the abolitionists, had won the election. Less than a month after his election in 1861, the attack was launched. Less than a month after Lincoln’s reelection in 1865, he was assassinated.

Lincoln had counseled his countrymen to listen to the “Better Angels” of their souls and bend themselves and the country toward justice for the freed slaves. That was not to be. The country chose instead to pardon the insurrectionists and to withdraw federal troops protecting the freedmen in the South, and to return land confiscated from the treasonous Confederates, and to deny the promised 40 acres and a mule to the freedmen.

Today, those same conditions exist among those white supremacists who are resisting the democratization of the country and the growing Black influence, and the demographic shifts in the population, rendering white folks the “minority” population in the U.S.

So, the second Civil War is the solution. The handwriting is clearly on the wall.

Barbara Walter, a University of California professor and an expert on civil conflicts, recently wrote about the political volatility in the U.S. since the Jan. 6 insurrection, which dropped the country into what she defines as “the anocracy zone.” She told CNN that the riot had made the deadly risks from The Donald’s lies “impossible to deny and ignore.”

“Anocracies are neither fully democratic nor fully autocratic; their citizens enjoy some elements of democratic rule (e.g., elections), while other rights (e.g., due process or freedom of the press) suffer,” Walter wrote in The Washington Post. “In the last weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency, the respected Center for Systemic Peace (CSP) calculated that, for the first time in more than two centuries, the United States no longer qualified as a democracy. It had, over the preceding five years, become an anocracy.”

A second Civil War, they believe, will bring about the changes they desire.

These revelations astound me. For all my adult life, I believed fervently that the arc of the moral universe was indeed bending toward justice, toward Our Cause, as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. reminded us. What a fool I was. I must have been in a fantasy world because, somehow, I envisioned white people coming to their senses, and doing right by us, their former slaves. Madness. The imperial America which white people are yearning for, is set for destruction, and they refuse to let it go.

The Better Angels of White America are being wrestled into submission by the Donald Trumps, the Mitch McConnell’s.

These narcissistic jingoes are fighting for domination among themselves, expecting that the trounced Republicans will fall in line to rule over the remaining have-nots and Blacks. They operate with obscene confidence, arrogance, hubris.