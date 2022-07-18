Washington, D.C. mayor Muriel Bowser made an appearance on CBS News “Face the Nation” where she said despite the city’s “robust testing regime,” the District has just 8,000 vaccine doses on hand. The most recent numbers from the CDC confirm 108 cases in the city.

Bowser also said that increased testing in D.C. will likely mean an increase in reported cases.

The White House has said it will distribute around 300,000 monkeypox vaccines nationwide in the coming weeks, and a combined 1.6 million in the coming months.