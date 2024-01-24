In the vast world of contemporary art, Murjoni Merriweather stands out – not only for her distinctive work, but for her journey.

Temple Hills, Maryland, native Murjoni Merriweather is making a strong return to the arts world, with her work featured internationally as well as in the DMV and New York. (Courtesy of Murjoni Merriweather)

Originally from Temple Hills, Maryland, Merriweather has established herself and is being displayed prominently in some of the most sought-after spaces in contemporary art.

Her story is a tapestry of tenacity coupled with the relentless pursuit of evolution.

The Educational Path

Merriweather’s artistic inclination was identified early on.

“I’ve been drawing since maybe second grade,” Merriweather recalled.

Her creative spirit was nurtured by her mother, an artist herself. Home-schooled for a time, and later attending The Field School in Northwest, Washington, D.C., Merriweather was exposed to a wider array of art forms.

Subsequently, Merriweather elected to attend the Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA).

Initially interested in animation, Merriweather found her true calling in ceramics; managing to pair it with film studies during art school.

While her early dreams of becoming a music video producer faded, her passion for ceramics broadened.

The Return of Merriweather: A Tale of Reinvention

Merriweather, a ceramicist and mixed-media artist, is making what she calls a “return” rather than a breakout.

Her recent achievements have turned heads in the art world. With important exhibitions at the world-renowned Jeffrey Deitch Gallery and CFHILL in Stockholm, her work has captivated audiences on both sides of the Atlantic. Just miles from her childhood home, the Rubell Museum proudly showcases several of her works in their D.C. outpost.

When asked about how she’d define this exciting stage in her career, she wondered aloud whether this year marked her breakout moment.

“A breakout year? No, not necessarily,” she humbly asserted. “I think my breakout year happened a couple of years ago. I think it’s my return.”

A Resilient Year, a Promising Future

This year, especially, her presence is being felt strongly in the art world with a series of shows and residencies. Despite the challenges faced by many artists in the past year, Merriweather’s journey is one of resilience and reinvention. This return is marked by a renewed focus and dedication to her craft.

The past two years have seen her honing her skills, experimenting, and building a profound relationship with materials. While some may perceive this period as a hiatus, Merriweather views it as an intentional, introspective phase that allowed her to push her creative boundaries.

In an era where economic uncertainty touched many, including the art community, Merriweather navigated these challenges with grace.

She emphasized the importance of recognizing the struggles artists face, a humanizing reminder of the realities behind the canvas.

The Resin Revolution

Merriweather’s recent work in resin stands as a testament to her versatility. Originally drawn to glass, she found resin a more accessible medium that still captured the translucency and depth she sought.

Her resin faces, often perceived as individual art pieces, are, in her eyes, stepping stones to larger, more complex projects.

The connection to resin began during a transformative residency at Alma Lewis in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was there that she met Marvin Toure, who she affectionately dubbed “The King of Resin,” and helped her to begin to navigate this versatile medium. This pivotal moment marked her artistic evolution and a personal realization that: seeking help is a strength, not a weakness.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Merriweather’s Art

Merriweather’s current body of work centers around resin sculptures, featuring striking heads displayed on stands. These intricate sculptures capture the essence of her larger artistic ambitions. Her intention is to create larger-scale busts and expand into public art.

What’s On View?

There is no shortage of opportunities to see Merriweather’s new body of work.

This past week, Jan. 18, she opened a show with Ki Smith Gallery in New York.

For those living in the DMV region, there will be a reception at Howard Community College on Feb. 15, alongside artists like Baltimore’s Ciarra Walters, offering a glimpse into Merriweather’s work.

Meanwhile, her Stevie Wonder-themed exhibition “Our Celebration of Stevie Wonder” with Sol and Jennia Fredrique Aponte of Art Melinated in Atlanta, on Feb. 2, promises to be a must-see.

But Merriweather’s journey doesn’t end there. In March, she is embarking on a four-week residency at Mass MoCA, a renowned contemporary arts center in North Adams, Massachusetts. Her artistic endeavors, far from being in hiatus, have paved the way for a remarkable resurgence of her visibility in the art world.

What’s Next?

Merriweather’s plans are certainly ambitious. Her large-scale busts and public art projects are in the pipeline, supported, in part, by the success of her smaller resin works. This strategic approach to her craft allows her to deliberately explore new materials and techniques, ensuring a constant evolution of her practice.

As she continues to push the boundaries of her craft and break new ground in the art world, Murjoni Merriweather is a reminder that an artist’s journey is not defined by a single breakthrough moment, but by a lifelong commitment to evolution and self-discovery.

Her return is a testament to the power of deliberateness, and a constant rededication to self-improvement.