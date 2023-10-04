The Recording Academy and the U.S. Department of State launched the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative on Sept. 27. The realization of this initiative comes after President Joe Biden signed into law last year the Music Diplomacy Act.

Myles Frost performs onstage during the launch of the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative at the U.S. Department of State on September 27, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Courtesy Photo/ Leigh Vogel, Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The initiative leverages public-private partnerships with U.S. companies and non-profit organizations to elevate music as a diplomatic tool to promote peace and democracy. A group of artists from different genres of music participated in the formal launch at the State Department hosted by State Department Secretary Antony J. Blinken.

“You all know – we all know – music is a way for all of us to show who we are, where we come from, what we love, and also to learn the same about other people,” said Blinken. “Music has stayed a connecting thread through my entire life, ever since I heard my parents play ‘A Hard Day’s Night’ for the very first time, and it’s been love at first sight ever since.”

Honoring a Musical Icon

For the occasion, Blinken and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. awarded Quincy Jones the first-ever Peace through Music Award. This collaboration between the State Department and the Recording Academy® recognizes and honors an American music industry professional, artist, or group that has played an invaluable role in cross-cultural exchanges and whose music work advances peace and mutual understanding globally.

“From advocating for the PEACE Through Music Diplomacy Act in 2022, to partnering with the U.S. State Department on the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative, the Academy firmly believes that music’s transformative power can be a global force for good,” said Mason. “We’re honored to begin our work with the State Department to promote peace and cross-cultural understanding through music while continuing our mission to lift up music people around the globe.”

At this State Department event were senior Biden-Harris Administration officials, a bipartisan cohort of Members of Congress, music industry icons, leaders from the arts and humanities, and alumni from the Department’s music diplomacy exchanges. Entertainment included: Jamie Barton, GAYLE, Mickey Guyton, Herbie Hancock, Christopher Jackson, LADAMA, Aimee Mann, Rakim, Armani White, DJ 2-Tone, Foo Fighters founder and Springfield, Virginia native Dave Grohl, D.C. native Denyce Graves and Silver Spring, Maryland native and Tony Award winner Myles Frost. A video message from U2 Lead Singer Bono was played for the audience.

Funding Numerous Global Musical Programs

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken performs onstage during the launch of the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative at the U.S. Department of State on Sept. 27, in Washington, D.C. (Courtesy Photo/ Leigh Vogel, Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Several programs are under the Global Music Diplomacy Initiative, including the American Music Mentorship Program, the Fulbright-Kennedy Center Visiting Scholar Award in Arts and Science, and Boosting English-Language Learning Through Music. Also, the initiative will fund various musical outreach activities to various countries with artists such as Herbie Hancock, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and Matthew Whitaker.

“For generations, U.S. diplomacy has worked to harness the power of music to actually build bridges, to foster collaboration between Americans and people around the world,” continued Blinken. “Going back to the 1940s, the United States has helped American musicians travel around the world. That started with classical musicians, singers, and iconic jazz artists like Dizzy Gillespie and Louis Armstrong.”