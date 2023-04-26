I landed in Lusaka, Zambia, from Dubai. As my Emirates flight taxied to the gate, I watched as several black vehicles were unloaded from a C-130 onto the tarmac under the watchful eyes of the U.S. Secret Services. In less than 24 hours, Vice President Kamala Harris was due to arrive, the third and final stop of a three-African nation tour that would end in Zambia after stops in Ghana and Tanzania.

Vice President Harris, accompanied by her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, were the latest White House officials to travel to the African continent in 2023. Since the beginning of the year, visits have been made by several others, including first lady Dr. Jill Biden, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas Greenfield. These visits came on the heels of the successful U.S. African Leaders Summit, held last December in Washington, D.C.

Africa eagerly awaits a visit by President Joe Biden later this year.

After my visit to Zambia, I understood two things to be true: Zambia is open for business investments and it’s a beautiful place for tourists to enjoy.

Zambia produces copper, cobalt, gold emeralds, steel, and other platinum-group metals making it a strong country to consider for business investments and opportunities.

It also has numerous tourist attractions, including Victoria Falls and Chobe National Park.

Come and see!