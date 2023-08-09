Playing without three of their starters and in the throes of a three-game losing streak, the Washington Mystics were looking to win, starting with a two-game home stand against the Los Angeles Sparks at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Southeast D.C.

During the Friday, Aug. 4 and Sunday, Aug. 6 games, the Mystics’ push towards the playoff proved successful, as they eked out wins.

WNBA All-Star Elena Delle Donne, rising star forward Shakira Austin, and steady, veteran guard Ariel Atkins have all missed the past eight games due to injuries, and it showed as they have struggled, losing five of the last six games following a 7-3 start of the season.

The trio accounts for over 50% of the team’s offense (42 points) and rebounding (16 among them).

Without the three players’ crucial contributions, the Mystics (13-14) have had to rely on Tianna Hawkins, Natasha Cloud and Brianna Sykes, who have stepped up in their absence. In Friday’s matchup, it was Hawkins who led the way with 17 points, while Sykes (with a game-high– eight assists) and Cloud (six rebounds and seven assists) added to the win.

Despite the much-needed win, there was area for concern, as the Mystics would find out less than 48 hours later, when they faced off against the Sparks on Sunday.

In the close win over the Sparks, the Mystics held on, to what appeared to be, a comfortable eight-point lead with 90 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. But the home team turned the ball over and allowed the visitors to close out strong and give the hosts something to think about in the rematch.

Sunday’s contest also served as a special event for the Mystics. It was not just a game between the two teams looking to make a push for the playoffs, it was “The Mystics Art of Women’s Health,” a culmination event for the Mystics and WNBA efforts to raise awareness around the disparities and inequities experienced in women’s healthcare.

It featured art exhibits, check presentations and acknowledgment to such organizations as DC Safe Moms, Mamatoto Village, Community of Hope and A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation.

More than 4,035 fans were in attendance, and there was also a “survivor and thriver” moment where people were recognized.

Following a slow start by the Sparks, the Mystics were able to take advantage of the short turnaround. But the Sparks (10-18), who came into the game with their third straight setback, rallied on the play of WNBA All-Star forward Nneka Ogwunike, who recorded a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead her team.

Still, with Hawkins having another outstanding game (23 points), the Mystics were able to rally from 10 down in the third quarter to take a 78-75 advantage with three minutes remaining. Then just like that, the Sparks reeled off an 8-0 run in just 55 seconds to open an 83-75 lead that proved to be the difference in a 91-83 win over the home team.

Early reports are that Donne, Austin and Atkins will be making the road trip, but it has not been confirmed that they will play. Meanwhile, the Mystics will have to find a way to move up from sixth place in the East, to the Top 4 in order to make the playoffs over the remainder of the season.

The Mystics travel to play the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 8 before returning home against the Chicago Sky on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 4 p.m.