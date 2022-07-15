The NAACP is hosting its 113th national convention in Atlantic City, N.J. — the first in-person meeting since 2019 after the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to go virtual for the past two years.

The convention, which got underway Thursday and runs until July 20, will bring together elected officials, activists and faith leaders in a wide range of fields addressing issues regarding civil and human rights.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said the organization is meeting at a critical time in the country’s history.

“In the past two years, our nation — and the Black community in particular — has been faced with an increasingly alarming crisis, from rampant white supremacy to rising student debt to increased voter suppression to the total degradation of abortion rights,” Johnson said. “The foundation of our democracy is in crisis and we need to identify a path forward that allows for Black communities to thrive. The 113th national convention is a critical moment for our community to come together and discuss how we can combat the growing threats to our fundamental rights and values and build Black power.”

The convention will feature such programs and displays as the NAACP Experience, a one-stop shop where corporate, government, minority and nonprofit exhibitors show their products and services; Continuing Legal Education Training, offered by the Office of the General Counsel, there are two days of free continuing legal education instruction on redistricting and voting rights; and a virtual career fair that will feature over 30 employers seeking Black professionals for jobs.

For more information, go to naacp.org/convention.