The NAACP unveiled Thursday the full list of nominees for its 55th NAACP Image Awards, with Netflix and Amazon leading the pack with 55 and 27 nominations, respectively.

The winners will be revealed during the two-hour live TV special, airing Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m. on BET and CBS.

Colman Domingo leads the nominations across the motion picture categories with three nominations. Ayo Edebiri received the most nominations in the television and streaming categories with two for “Abbott Elementary” and “The Bear.” Victoria Monét and Usher received the most nominations in the music recording categories, earning six and five nods, respectively. RCA Records received an impressive 20 nominations, the most across record labels. HarperCollins Publisher and Penguin Random House lead nominations across literary categories with seven and four nods, respectively.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of this year’s nominees, whose outstanding contributions across film, television and streaming, music, literature, podcasts, and more have inspired us all,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP. “The NAACP Image Awards stand as a tribute to their creativity, talent, and dedication to authentic storytelling and are a testament to the richness and diversity of our community.”

Scott Mills, president and CEO, BET Media Group, concurred.

“As we reflect on the rich legacy of the NAACP, we take pride in honoring the artistic brilliance of this year’s nominees,” Mill said. “We are excited to illuminate and celebrate the extraordinary talent within our community.”

By visiting naacpimageawards.net, the public can vote to determine the winners of the 55th NAACP Image Awards’ in select categories. Voting closes Feb. 24 at 9 p.m. Winners will be revealed during the March 16 telecast. NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised categories March 11-14, which will stream via naacpimageawards.net.

One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood.

Previous years’ attendees and winners include Angela Bassett, Will Smith, Viola Davis, Beyoncé, Nicco Annan, Ruth E. Carter, Glynn Turman, Quinta Brunson, Nia Long, Keith David, Jennifer Hudson, Stacey Abrams, Tabitha Brown, Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union, Tems, Erica Campbell, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Quavo, Takeoff, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Serena Williams, Kerry Washington, Method Man, Dominique Thorne, Austin Scott, Tyler James Williams, Kyla Pratt, Jabari Banks, and many more.

