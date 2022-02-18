D.C. Councilmember Brianne Nadeau on Thursday decided not to introduce emergency legislation reinstating the proof of vaccination mandate for customers of certain businesses in the District.

The Ward 1 Democrat was set to introduce legislation at a special session of the D.C. Council that was to take place on Friday, Feb. 18. Nadeau said last Tuesday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was incorrect in lifting the proof of vaccination requirement.

Nadeau said even though she thinks the proposed bill, the Public Health Protections Emergency Amendment Act, would have received a majority of the council’s support, it fell short of the nine votes required to be enacted as emergency legislation. The lawmaker said reinstating the proof of vaccination is the best way to protect public health and safety, especially those who are immunocompromised, children under 5, and residents who have received at least one shot of the coronavirus vaccine, WTOP reported.