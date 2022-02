The Washington National Cathedral paid tribute to the 900,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The cathedral on Monday afternoon rang its bell 900 times, with each chime representing 1,000 people in the U.S. who have been killed by the disease.

The ringing began at 5 p.m. and took more than one hour to finish, the cathedral’s management said, WTOP reported.

The event was streamed live on the cathedral’s YouTube page.