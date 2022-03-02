D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser joined officials with the National Cherry Blossom Festival and the National Park Service on Tuesday to formally announce the 2022 festival that will be in person.

The festival will take place from March 20-April 17 on the Tidal Basin. In-person festival activities were suspended for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the National Park Service predicts the peak bloom dates of the trees will be March 22-25.

“The National Cherry Blossom Festival, like springtime and the cherry trees themselves, symbolizes hope, renewal, and new beginnings,” said Diana Mayhew, the festival’s president, and CEO. “The trees, a gesture of goodwill from Tokyo to Washington, D.C. now, more than ever, serves as a reminder of the importance of unifying communities and sharing in the celebration of peace and international friendship.”

Bowser is pleased the festival will return this year in person.

“As the Mayor of Washington, D.C., I am thrilled to welcome back residents and visitors to rediscover our celebrated and renowned National Cherry Blossom Festival. This year, we are pleased to finally be back in person and have the opportunity to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the gift of 3,000 cherry trees that were given to us by Tokyo Mayor Yukio Ozaki in 1912,” the mayor said. “Whether you are a fifth-generation Washingtonian like me or a first-time visitor to our nation’s capital, I hope you will immerse yourself in the spectacular radiance of our beautiful and blossoming cherry trees and take advantage of all that our city has to offer.”

On March 20, the first day of the festival and spring, the city and surrounding communities will celebrate with pink, spring, and blossom-themed collective community celebration such activities as visual art installations, neighborhood decorations, cherry blossom projects on buildings.