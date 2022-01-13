**FILE** Courtesy of the National Cherry Blossom Festival

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is inviting people to volunteer for its 2022 festivities in D.C.

The festival, which runs from March 20 through April 17, will accept individuals, local businesses with community service programs and community service organizations to volunteer.

Volunteers will assist the festival in activities such as balloon handling during the parades, acting as “Kite Cops” to enforce safe flying during the Blossom Kite Festival, behind-the-scenes logistics roles at Petalpalooza and event setup and breakdown, site maintenance, engaging visitors at the information tent at the Tidal Basin and other signature events.

Festival organizers say general knowledge of the city is helpful but not necessary.

To apply for a volunteer position, go to https://nationalcherryblossomfestival.org/volunteers or email volunteer@ncbfdc.org.

