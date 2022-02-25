The National Cherry Blossom Festival’s noted Opening Ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Warner Theatre on March 20.

The event will start at 5 p.m. (ET) and signifies the 110th anniversary of the 1912 gift of trees between Tokyo and the District with an annual tribute co-presented by The Japan Foundation in a program with an artistic flavor.

The event will be co-hosted by ABC7/WJLA Stormwatch7 meteorologist Veronica Johnson and actor/comedian Yoshi Amao and will feature artists with ties to the U.S. and Japan in traditional and contemporary performances. There will be a special appearance by Japanese Ambassador Koji Tomita as well as other dignitaries and guests from both countries.

“The 2022 National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Opening Ceremony will be an official welcome to the first day of Spring and a celebration of the long-standing friendship between the United States and Japan,” said Diana Mayhew, president, and CEO of the festival. “In honor of the 110th anniversary of the gift of trees, we’ve brought a number of talented artists together for a unique, one-time-only performance that isn’t to be missed. While we’re back in person this year, we’ll once again share the celebration and joy of our renewal with the world through our live-streamed program. We look forward to an unforgettable celebration of Japanese culture and the cherry blossoms that start at the stage and extend worldwide as we rediscover spring together once more.”

Among the performances will be the musical group the Minyo Crusaders, who combines Japanese traditional folk songs, Minyo, with various rhythms from Latin, Afro-Cuban and Afro-Caribbean music. There will also be a performance by D.C.’s Unstoppables Steppers and musical interludes by DJ Heat, official DJ for the WNBA Washington Mystics and NBA Washington Wizards.

Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2022OpeningCeremony. People throughout the world can view the event via the festival’s YouTube Channel.