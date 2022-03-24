The National Geographic Museum in northwest Washington will host a special exhibit of King Tut’s tomb in June, the museum announced Wednesday.

The exhibit, “Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience,” will examine meticulously the boy who became the pharaoh of Egypt more than 3,000 years ago in addition to the November 1922 discovery of his tomb by Howard Carter, a British archaeologist.

The exhibit will be on display from June to February. Paquin Entertainment Group has partnered with the National Geographic Society to produce the exhibit.

Carter finding the intact remains of Tut and other many other artifacts rekindled interest in Ancient Egypt worldwide. The museum said in a news release that it will tell Tut’s story with high-tech projection mapping to revisit that era.

“Beyond King Tut will be a must-see for anyone interested in Egypt and the history of King Tut,” said Kathryn Keane, vice president of public programming for the National Geographic Society. “New technologies are making it possible to fully immerse people like never before in important stories from our past, allowing us to develop connections and understand history’s influence on our present and future generations.”

The announcement of the King Tut exhibit comes as another D.C.-based cultural institution, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art, has decided to take 10 works of art from the Kingdom of Benin, in what is presently southwest Nigeria, off of the public display and contemplates sending them back, Smithsonian.com reported.

Smithsonian officials said the artworks were the product of a punitive expedition by British colonial soldiers in 1897 in which they looted more than 3,000 pieces from Benin City and burned down the city and killed numerous people.