The National Park Service announced on Friday masks are no longer required in parks located in areas that are in the low or moderate range of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “COVID-19 Community Levels” tool.

The NPS will utilize local coronavirus metrics to determine its mask policy. About 70% of the U.S. population resides in counties where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat to hospitals, according to the CDC.

Masks will still be required on forms of public transportation in park areas.

In areas the CDC recognizes as being in the high coronavirus community level, masks are required for people in all NPS buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

The NPS advises guests to check the rules of individual parks before visiting.

“Planning ahead has always been an important part of having a great park experience,” NPS Director Chuck Sams said in a news release, WTOP reported. “As mask requirements evolve in parks, we want everyone to check the park website before heading out so that you know what to expect when you get there.”