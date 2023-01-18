National Park Service crews have begun removing hundreds of tires dumped under an Interstate 295 overpass in a southeast Washington park.

U.S. Park Police officials said they were seeking information on who dumped the tires in Anacostia Park. The large pile of tires was first discovered near the CSX railroad tracks in December, WTOP reported.

“It’s going to be a fairly large undertaking,” said Sgt. Thomas Twiname, Park Police spokesperson, WTOP reported. “There’s a lot of equipment out here. It’s probably going to take several days to get all these tires cleared out of here. These public lands throughout the District of Columbia, as well as Maryland and Virginia, serve an important role. They’re community parks for these areas, and this isn’t how these sites should be treated.”

Commercial dumping is a felony in the city, punishable by up to five years in prison.