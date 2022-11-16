The Washington Nationals Philanthropies, the official charitable arm of the Washington Nationals, announced Wednesday the largest Thanksgiving food distribution in its history with 800 turkeys to be given out next week.

The Turkeypalooza program, now in its fifth year, is designed to provide families with a turkey and a bag of additional food, including shelf-stable items and fresh produce to help with residents’ Thanksgiving meals.

The distribution will deliver more than 3,200 complete meals to needy communities.

“National Philanthropies is dedicated to helping all residents of the greater Washington, D.C., region have the opportunity to thrive,” said Tal Alter, CEO of Washington National Philanthropies. “Food insecurity is chief among the concerns of communities affected by poverty, particularly in a season that emphasizes food and family. Thanks in large part to the significant contributions of our partners at BetMGM, we are able to bring Thanksgiving meals directly to more residents, meeting them where they are throughout the region.”

In addition to Nationals Youth Baseball Academy families getting their food at its facility, the distribution that is open to the public will take place at Nationals Park on Monday, KIPP DC Legacy College Preparatory near Scherzer Field on Tuesday, and the Oakcrest Community Center in District Heights, Md., on Wednesday. The distributions will take place each day from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.