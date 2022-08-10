The NBA Foundation announced Wednesday its sixth round of grants to nonprofits throughout the country that are working to improve economic opportunity for African American youth.

The foundation made the announcement as it celebrates its second anniversary. The grants, the largest number so far, consist of 13 new grantees and 27 renewals totaling $20 million to nonprofits.

The latest round has resulted in a total of 158 grants totaling in excess of $53 million over two years.

Grant recipients with D.C.-area ties include Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Black Girl Ventures, Braven, CityYear, College Possible, Community Options, Hidden Genius Project, iMentor, Year Up and D.C. Central Kitchen.