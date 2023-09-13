Well-known litigator Willie Gary, a 1974 alumnus of the North Carolina Central University (NCCU) School of Law, will be portrayed by renowned actor Jamie Foxx in the upcoming movie “The Burial.”

The film depicts Gary’s legal battle to save Jeremiah O’Keefe’s Mississippi funeral home from a corporate giant. NCCU School of Law Dean Patricia Timmons-Goodson will participate in a panel discussion following a private “The Burial” screening at the 10th Annual National HBCU Pre-Law Summit & Law Expo that will take place at the University of the District of Columbia, 4340 Connecticut Avenue NW on Sept. 22-23.

The film arrives in select theaters on Oct. 6 and on Prime Video.

Gary is a partner in the law firm of Gary, Williams, Parenti, Watson & Gary located in Stuart, Florida. He has earned the reputation as “The Giant Killer” according to his firm’s website, due to taking down some of America’s most well-known corporate giants on behalf of his clients.

Gary has won some of the largest jury awards and settlements in U.S. history, including cases valued at more than $30 billion.