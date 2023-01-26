The D.C.-based National Council of Negro Women announced that the Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley has been hired as its first president and CEO.

The organization, founded by renowned educator and civil rights leader Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune in 1935 and led for many years by Dr. Dorothy Heights in various capacities, changed its governance structure to have the president and CEO to be the main administrative leader.

“We’re excited to have hired Shavon as our new president and CEO,” said Dr. A. Lois Keith, the newly elected board chair of NCNW. “She is an extraordinary communicator, and her expertise in the areas of public health and social justice is impressive.”

Arline-Bradley’s work experience includes stints in health care, equity diversity and inclusion, governmental affairs, and executive leadership. She is the founding principal and CEO of R.E.A.C.H. Beyond Solutions, a public health, advocacy, and executive leadership firm promoting EDI, political and organizational strategy, risk management, government affairs, and technical assistance.

Before starting her firm, Arline-Bradley served as a senior adviser in the Obama administration for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Prior to joining the Obama administration, she worked as the executive vice president of strategic planning and partnerships and as a chief of staff for the NAACP.

Arline-Bradley has served in high-level positions with Delta Sigma Theta Inc., her sorority, and is an advisory member of the Oprah Winfrey Network initiative “OWN Your Health.”